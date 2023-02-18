George, Charlotte can't understand why Harry, Meghan are 'so mean' to their parents

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids are having a hard time understanding why their once favourite uncle and aunt, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have turned against their parents.

An insider told Radar Online that Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s opinion about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex changed after they discovered the “relentless digs” Harry and Meghan made at their family.

The source said that the siblings were in “in awe” of the couple and how they abandoned their roles as senior royals and moved to the states.

However, after overhearing family discussions about Harry and Meghan and their swipes towards the Prince of Wales and especially their mother, the Princess of Wales, they have maintained their distance from their uncle and aunt.

Since Harry published his bombshell memoir containing allegations against William and Kate, George and Charlotte are “frightened” by the Sussexes, the insider claimed.

“George and Charlotte can’t figure out what happened,” the source shared. “They don’t understand why Harry and Meghan are so mean to their parents.”

“They seem to be blaming Meghan — maybe because their mom and dad do — and see her” as the problem,” the insider added.