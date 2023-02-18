Meghan Markle’s legal battle with half-sister may ‘knock’ Coronation ‘sideways’, says Queen’s press secretary

Meghan Markle’s legal battle may be an unwelcome distraction to the King’s upcoming coronation, according to The Queen’s press secretary Dickie Arbiter, via Daily Mail.

Arbiter was The Queen’s press secretary between 1988 and 2000 and also press secretary for King Charles III.

He dubbed the legal battle as “a bit of a minefield” on the Mail Plus talk show, Palace Confidential, and said that it had the potential to “knock the Coronation news sideways.”

The Duchess of Sussex is currently in a legal battle with her half-sister Samantha Markle, who has accused Meghan of defaming her in order to “cover up” her “false rags-to-riches” narrative.

“It’s a bit like walking through a minefield that’s only been half-cleared and we really have to wait and see what the judge is going to sum up on,” he explained.

According to the outlet, Samantha, 58, appeared with her lawyer in virtual court on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, for the defamation case.

Her attorney alleged that Meghan “got caught” hence resorted to publicly “putting her sister down” because she threatened to expose her.

Markle’s lawyers called the claims “inappropriate” and “offensive” and demanded the case to be dismissed over its “fatal defects.”