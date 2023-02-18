Netflix quietly swings its axe on 'Surprise Me' button

Netflix has moved forward to end the Surprise Me feature that helps users to prevent mindless browsing and instantly play any movie or TV Show.

According to Wall Street Journal, the feature's discontinuation is based on low customer use.

"We will continue to explore other ways to give members more options and ways to explore and discover content they want to watch," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal.

In April 2021, the streamer introduced the Surprise Me feature during the pandemic lockdown as the "Play Something."

The cause behind the feature was to end the search burden from Netflix's vast library and select titles based on prior viewing habits with the help of the streamer's algorithm.

But, the feature age came to an end as Netflix quietly removed the shuffle button.

The company's help center page reads: "The Surprise Me feature was discontinued in January 2023."