China closes Consular Section at its embassy in Islamabad temporarily

The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad has announced the temporary closure of its Consular Section in Pakistan, effective from Monday, February 13th.

The closure is reportedly due to technical issues, although no specific details have been provided. There is currently no information available regarding when the Consular Section will reopen.

In a notice issued on its official website, China's embassy announced the temporary closure of the Consular section for the information of the general public. The closure would remain in place until further orders, according to the announcement.

"Consular Section of the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad will be temporarily closed from February 13, 2023 until further notice, due to Technical Issues," reads a notice from the Embassy.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has also advised its citizens to be extremely cautious while in Pakistan due to the security situation. In a Saturday notice, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs' consular department warned their citizens that they may be at risk of high levels of security in the country.

People have been advised to call 051-8496167 if they need assistance in connection with urgent passport and travel document matters. Applicants with other inquiries can email islamabad@csm.mfa.gov.cn.

The Chinese Embassy didn’t provide any details on the nature of the technical issues nor was a specific timeline given for reopening the consular.

The Chinese government's announcement comes a day after the government reiterated its resolve to protect all Pakistani citizens and foreign nationals.

Chairing a meeting in Gwadar on February 12 regarding counterterrorism and security of foreign nationals in the country, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah directed authorities to take all possible measures to ensure safety of Pakistani and foreign nationals.

He said that foolproof security will be provided to Chinese nationals working on various projects in Pakistan and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.