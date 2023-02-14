Pakistan launches automation of power of attorney for diaspora

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari inaugurates “Global Launch of the automation of Power of Attorney” for Overseas Pakistanis. — Twitter/ @ForeignOfficePk

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Tuesday inaugurated the “Global Launch of the automation of the Power of Attorney” for overseas Pakistanis at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

In his remarks on the occasion, Bilawal — who is also chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — described the sought-after move as the realisation of a major initiative to facilitate overseas Pakistanis. He also congratulated all those who worked hard to help make the project a reality.

The legalisation of power of attorney had been a longstanding demand of the Pakistani diaspora and will facilitate those who have to travel long distances from different cities and far-off places to the missions, the minister said, adding that this automated system would reduce costs and minimise hassle by providing attestation services at the doorstep.

According to an official statement issued by the foreign ministry, “The automation of power of attorney was initially launched in November 2021 as a pilot project in 10 Pakistan Missions’/Sub-Missions’ in the United States and the United Kingdom. Now, this service will be available to all the Pakistani diaspora living abroad globally.”

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Syed Hussain Tariq, Secretary Foreign Affairs Asad Majeed Khan, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik and others were among the attendees of the ceremony.