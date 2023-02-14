Gerard Pique discusses his romance with girlfriend Clara Chia after Shakira split

File footage

Gerard Pique opened up about his romance with his girlfriend Clara Chia for the first time in public. The former Spanish footballer has revealed that she's the one who wears the trousers in their relationship.



Gerard, 36, split from Shakira in June 2022 after 11 years of relationship amid claims he cheated on her, and went Instagram official with Clara last month.

In his latest on-air chat with Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos, Gerard confessed that Clara chooses outfits for him when they go shopping together.

“The truth is I go with my girlfriend to the shops and she buys them for me,” adding that, “I'm a puppet.”

Gerard admitted that Clara had become his stylist as well as his new love after the couple were last week filmed walking through the streets of Barcelona together.

The outing marked a further progression in their relationship following their decision to go official on Instagram.

Gerard also shares two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, with his ex Shakira.