Over 890,000 tourists visit KP in a month

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, being a tourist destination, attracted as many as 890,777 foreign and domestic tourists in one month, said a report issued by the provincial tourism authority on Friday.
The report said more than 55 foreigners and 890,722 domestic tourists visited Kaghan and Naran valleys, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, Galiyat, Malam Jabba, and Dir Upper.
Malam Jabba attracted 552,785 domestic and 17 foreign tourists, followed by Galiyat with 233,666 domestic and four foreign tourists.
As many as 79,548 domestic tourists visited Kaghan and Naran valleys, 23,711 domestic and 24 foreign tourists visited Chitral Lower and 1,012 domestic and three foreign tourists visited Dir Upper.
It said that the KP Tourism Department provided online information, booking, reservations and guidance services besides facilities including accommodation to the tourists.
PML-N stalwart says Imran Khan signed files after taking bribes, then why should party workers be arrested
"It is categorically stated that COAS is on an official visit to UK from 5th to 10th February," says ISPR
NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf says decision regarding entry of members would be made after "thoroughly" reading order
Murree court rejects police's request for three-day physical remand of Rashid, orders to send AML chief to jail on...
"Our Missions are in contact with local authorities and the Pakistani community," says Mumtaz Zahra Baloch
Defence ministry turns down interior ministry's request to provide security during elections