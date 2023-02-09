Sindh schools to promote students without exams

The Sindh government has decided to promote students up to class III without examinations. — AFP/File

In line with the decisions made by the sub-committee of the steering committee, the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department has announced that the students of grades I to III will be promoted to the next classes without taking their examinations.

The sub-committee of the body met on December 12 last year, during which it was decided that the new academic session would start from August 1, read a notification issued by the education department on February 2.

The meeting also decided to commence the examinations of classes IV to VIII after Eidul Fitr which will be concluded on May 6.

It announced that the annual examinations of classes IX and X will start from May 8, while the examination of HSC (XI and XII) will begin from May 22. The dates of the examinations have been fixed in view of the Holy month of Ramadan.

The education authority also decided that the results of SSC Part II will be announced on or before July 15, and the results of SSC Part-I (IX) would be announced in September.

The results of HSC Part-II (XII) will be announced on or before August 15, 2023, and after a span of 60 days, the results of HSC Part-I (XI) would be made public.

Pattern of question papers

It is pertinent to mention here that the committee, last year, decided that 40% of the question papers shall be on MCQs and 60% as a descriptive portion.

The committee members informed that due to various reasons, it is observed that the increase in MCQs has not affected the assessment of students. Due to the ill practice of the system, this change in the paper pattern has facilitated the students to get such marks easily. Therefore, the pattern should be reviewed and revised. A member of the committee suggested that the questions should be prepared on the basis of comprehension rather than knowledge-based.

As per the new pattern, the paper would be comprised of three sections — multiple choice questions (20 marks) — short answer questions (40 marks) — long questions (40 marks).

The committee also decided that the teaching of Asan Sindhi Subject of SSC standard will be taught as per the suggestion of the boards in SSC Part-1.