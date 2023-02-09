Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber drop adorable snaps from Hawaii getaway

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber enjoyed Hawaiian sunshine as they shared glimpses from their recent trip to the Aloha state on the internet.
The Canadian pop star, took to his Instagram on Tuesday and shared some pictures from the Hawaii trip.
According to the People reports, the married couple of four years jetted off to Hawaii to celebrate professional surfer Kelia Moniz's 30th birthday.
Justin, 28, and Hailey, 26, were also accompanied by their longtime friend, singer Justine Skye on the trip.
The Rhode skincare founder also shared glimpses of the tropical getaway among which, the couple was seen snuggling with pal Kelia Termini’s newborn daughter.
The pair also shared some of the places they visited, including Akasaka sushi restaurant and Hawaii Theater, both located in Honolulu.
