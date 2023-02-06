Gen (retd) Musharraf's mortal remains reach Karachi

Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf. — AFP/File

KARACHI: A special plane carrying the mortal remains of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf — who passed away on Sunday — landed at the city's airport from Dubai Monday night.

Earlier today, the body was given Ghusl (ritual washing and shrouding of the deceased ahead of burial) in Sonapur, Dubai, where he breathed his last at the age of 79.

The mortal remains of the ex-army chief departed from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai and landed at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport at around 9:45 pm.

Along with the body of the deceased, the widow of the ex-army chief and their children were also flown in the special flight, which had the call sign MLM 567.

Aircraft A319 was assigned the task of bringing the last remains of the ex-army chief and the aircraft had been given “special flight” status. The craft is owned by Complex Aviation Malta and is about 14 years old.

Upon arrival, the plane was parked near the old terminal at the airport. The body and the aggrieved family were then taken to their destination from the old terminal under tight security.

The bereaved family formally approached Pakistan’s consulate in Dubai on Sunday, seeking permission to shift the mortal remains of Musharraf to his homeland.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former president’s mother was buried in Dubai while his father was laid to rest in Karachi.

The sources have also intimated that the funeral prayer of the former president will be offered tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1:45pm at the Polo Ground in Malir Cantt, Karachi.

It should be noted that General (retd) Musharraf passed away in Dubai yesterday, where he had been under treatment at the American Hospital in Dubai for a long time.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif, and other politicians had prayed for the ex-president's forgiveness — who did not return to the country since 2016.