Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with 19-year-old model amid Victoria Lamas romance

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen getting cosy with model Eden Polani amid his romance with Victoria Lamas and Gigi Hadid.

The Titanic star was seated next to the 19-year-old model, who is 29 years his junior, at the Los Angeles release party for Ebony Riley's new EP.

Following his split with Camila Morrone right after she turned 25, DiCaprio was linked with Hadid and Lamas, neither of the romances were confirmed by the actor or his reps.

At the bash, DiCaprio sported a black bomber jacket paired with dark pants. He completed his look with his signature baseball cap.

The Israeli beauty was dressed in in a grey pinstripe suit with a white blouse. The duo was seen smiling while they talked to each other during the event.

DiCaprio sparked relationship rumours with Lamas when they attended a yacht party in St. Barts together ahead of the new year.

Heating up the speculations, Lamas’ father Lorenzo Lamas said in an interview with the New York Post that his daughter “likes” DiCaprio “very much,.”

“I know she likes him very much. I think they met last month. I'm not sure of the circumstances, but that's what she told me,” he said.

As for DiCaprio’s relationship with Hadid, a source told Entertainment Tonight that The Wolf of Wall Street star and the supermodel are happy and content with their lives at the moment while seeing other people.

"Leo and Gigi have enjoyed their time together when they're able to see each other, but when they're busy with various commitments, they're doing their own things,” the insider said.

“They are not exclusive," the source said, adding, "They have respect for one another and have always just been seeing where things go."