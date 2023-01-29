6.3-magnitude quake in Capital, Rawalpindi

A seismograph takes readings of an earthquake. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital and Rawalpindi on Sunday were shook by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake, the second in a month — National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed.



The tremors were felt for a few in Dhirkot area of Azad Kashmir and surrounding areas of the twin cities, as well as parts of neighbouring countries Iran and Afghanistan.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Tajikistan, while its depth was 150 kilometres, according to the seismological centre.

Moderate earthquake strikes parts of Pakistan

On January 5, a moderate earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan with no loss of life.

However, the US Geological Survey claimed that the magnitude of the quake was recorded as 5.5 on the Richter scale.

The seismic centre said that the earthquake tremors were felt in Gilgit, Jhelum, Chakwal, Pakpattan, Lakki Marwat, Nowshera, Swat, Malakand, Azad Kashmir, and other areas of the country.

The epicentre of this earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 173 kilometres, according to the seismological centre.

The earthquake's effects were also felt in Peshawar, Lower Dir, Chitral, Khyber District, Waziristan, Tank, Bajaur, Mardan, Parachinar, Murree, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Multan, Sheikhupura, Chiniot and Kotli.

Mild earthquake hits Punjab

A day earlier, a low magnitude earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck parts of Punjab at 3:04pm, the NSMC said.

The tremors were felt in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Muridke, Farooqabad, Gujranwala, Sharaqpur, Jaranwala and other areas of the province.

The epicentre of the quake was 20km away from Sheikhupura, the NSMC confirmed.