Sindh changes school timings amid cold winter wave

KARACHI: Amid a severe cold wave in the province, the Sindh Education Department Thursday announced new timings of school openings.
The opening timings of privately managed schools would be 8:30am, according to the circular issued by the Education and Literacy Department, with the timings remaining in effect till March 31.
"...the decision may be strictly followed," it mentioned.
The Additional Director of the Directorate Inspection and Registration Private Schools issued the circular.
It should be noted that as most parts of the country are witnessing a severe cold wave, the mercury is predicted to be dropped below 5 degrees in Sindh.
Recently, the snowfall in Quetta has sent chilling waves to Karachi causing the temperature to fall further.
It is pertinent to mention here that the flood-affected people of Sindh are also grappling with the cold weather without any basic facilities.
