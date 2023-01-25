Does Kylier Jenner support PML-N?

American social media influencer and model Kylie Jenner sports a faux lions head. — Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner, American social media influencer and model, was recently seen wearing a dress with faux lions head attached to it during her appearance at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris, France.

Ever since the youngest Jenner was seen sporting the bizarre outfit, she has gone viral on the internet with netizens from across the world sharing mixed reactions to her ensemble.

Reactions to the world's youngest-ever self-made billionaire head-turning attire in Pakistan, however, were more outlandish than those she may have received from elsewhere.

As ridiculous as it sounds, the fashionista has been termed the "brand ambassador" for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) — political party headed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

At the event, she arrived in a sleek black one-shoulder dress. On her right shoulder was a giant, hyper-realistic lion’s head attached to her dress.



Within moments of the American model attending the event in the unique outfit, her photos and videos went viral on social media for various reasons and users posted hilarious comments and memes about her.

In Pakistan, users couldn’t help but equate the giant lion head with politics. Taking to Twitter, several people commented that the makeup guru’s outfit spoke volumes about her support of the PML-N.

One user asked the internet the question everyone was thinking when she posted: “So this is how I find out Kylie Jenner is a PML-N supporter??!”

Yet another person shared an innovative meme, photoshopping Jenner into her into a PML-N poster. She captioned the post: “Kylie Jenner supports PMLN.”

A third cheeky user put the PML-N supremo a photograph of Jenner at the event, with the caption: “Kylie Jenner ne PMLN join kr liya hy mubarak ho sub PDM walo ko [Kylie Jenner has joined PML-N. Congratulations to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)]”.

That despite the political and economic turmoil facing the country, it is commendable that Twitteratti manages to find a lighter side to such things and can take out a minute to lighten everyone’s mood.

Another user posted: “Kylie Jenner showing her support for PML-N.”



