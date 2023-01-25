VIDEO: PTI's Farrukh Habib tries to stop police van taking Fawad Chauhdry to Islamabad

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib Wednesday forcibly attempted to stop a police convoy taking Fawad Chauhdry to Islamabad.



Farrukh Habib shared the videos on his Twitter showing him and other party workers blocking and engaging in a verbal duel with the police personnel at Lahore's Toll Plaza.

In the video, it can be seen that the PTI leader standing in front of the police van.

“Police taking Fawad Chauhdry to Islamabad by setting aside Lahore high court orders. I was only trying to remind police about Lahore high court orders but they forcefully taken him to Islamabad.”

He alleged that it police were obeying orders of someone more power full than the courts.