VIDEO: PTI's Farrukh Habib tries to stop police van taking Fawad Chauhdry to Islamabad

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib Wednesday forcibly attempted to stop a police convoy taking Fawad Chauhdry to Islamabad.
Farrukh Habib shared the videos on his Twitter showing him and other party workers blocking and engaging in a verbal duel with the police personnel at Lahore's Toll Plaza.
In the video, it can be seen that the PTI leader standing in front of the police van.
“Police taking Fawad Chauhdry to Islamabad by setting aside Lahore high court orders. I was only trying to remind police about Lahore high court orders but they forcefully taken him to Islamabad.”
He alleged that it police were obeying orders of someone more power full than the courts.
Justice Tariq Masood requests Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to appoint another judge to hear pleas
Girls, victim involved in Lahore school manhandling case suspended till completion of investigation
Power minister says all 1,112 grid stations were restored within 24 hours; committee to probe 'hacking' of system
Development comes day after PTI announced it would withdraw over 40 resignations
"Unprecedented" fluctuations hit national grid, energy minister says; PM forms three-member committee to probe...
Minister says govt to fight in court if PTI challenges Punjab interim CM's appointment