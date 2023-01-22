Eminent businessman Byram Dinshawji Avari passes

Byram Dinshawji Avari.— Twitter/@qas58/File

Renowned businessman and athlete Byram Dinshawji Avari passed away on Sunday at the age of 81 in Karachi, his family confirmed.

A few days earlier, Avari underwent surgery at a private hospital in the metropolis but later his health deteriorated and doctors put him on a ventilator, according to his family. He was in critical condition and breathed his last today (Sunday) at the hospital.

The final rites of Avari will be performed on Monday (January 23).



The veteran businessman was also a two-time gold medallist in the sailing competition of the Asian Games.

Avari won his first gold medal while sailing alongside Munir Sadiq in 1978, while the second was won as he participated with his wife Goshpi Avari in 1982.

Belonging to the Parsi community, he was a known name in the country’s business circles and hospitality industry.