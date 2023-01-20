Starz announces 'Outlander' season 8 will be show's last

Outlander season 8 has been announced by Starz, while, its seventh season is still in the production. It is also confirmed to be the last one.

According to Variety, Outlander has been renewed for season 8 by Starz, with the confirmation that it will be the show's last.



The news came months before the release of Outlander season 7 on the premium cable and the streaming giant, which is expected to come out in summer 2023.

Starz previously announced that a prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, had been greenlit to start production.

However, any details regarding the release date for the series is not yet confirmed by the creators.

The president of Starz Kathryn Busby also teased an epic conclusion to Claire and Jamie's love story in seasons 7 and 8.

“For nearly a decade ‘Outlander’ has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion." she said.

"But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We’re thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril and Ronald and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next." she added.

Outlander first debuted on the network in 2014 and it follows the story of a World War II English combat nurse.

She is reunited with her husband, Frank, after the war, only to be whisked away through time after touching a magical stone in Scotland and ends up in 1743.

Based on the books written by author Diana Gabaldon, the series stars Caitríona Balfe as combat nurse Claire Randall and Sam Heughan as Scottish soldier and linguist James Fraser.