Three cops martyred in Khyber Agency check-post attack

Security forces examine the site of the attack in Khyber Agency on January 19, 2023. — Our Correspondant

In a terrorist attack on a police check-post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber Agency Thursday at least three policemen were martyred.

Terrorists opened fire on the check-post in Tekhta Beg and used explosive material in the attack, after which the police station caught fire, according to the local police.

The exchange of fire between the police force and terrorists still continues.

Immediately after the attack, the traffic on the Pak-Afghan highway closed and a heavy contingent of police was dispatched to the check-post.

Talking to journalists, Jamrud SHO Shah Khalid termed the attack on the police check-post a suicide attack. "The suicide bomber entered the check-post and blew himself up."

He added that the police opened fire on the target upon seeing the suicide bomber.

Two policemen — Manzoor Shah and Younis Khan — were martyred in the attack, while a cook in the check-post, identified as Rafiq, was shifted to the Peshawar hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

more to follow...