PPP attempts to pacify angry JI Karachi chief

A combo of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah (left) and JI's Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman. — Twitter/Facebook/File

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday assured Jamat-e-Islami' (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman of addressing all his "valid" concerns, as the party keeps Sindh's ruling party on target regarding results of local government polls in the metropolis.



Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi President Naeem ur Rehman, while rejecting the LG polls results for Karachi, claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will not be able to attain a majority in the city even if it spent a hundred years trying to do so as its conduct is anti-Karachi.

CM Shah in a telephone call with Rehman asked him to approach the election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding their concerns and assured him of playing a neutral role in the resolution of JI's issues.

'JI PPP's priority for holding talks': Saeed Ghani

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani said that PPP wants to hold talks with JI which is its priority to ally for the appointment of Karachi's mayor.

Amid the finalisation of results for the local government polls in Karachi, Ghani that his party might form an alliance with JI — which stands second with victories in 88 UCs — but ruled out any possibility to join hands with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

As per the results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the PPP is in the lead with success in 91 Union Councils out of 235. JI stands second with victories in 88 UCs, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came third after winning in 40 UCs.

"It would be better that PPP and JI hold talks," the minister said during a press conference in Karachi.

Ghani said that the information being provided to JI's Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman are not correct.

"Hafiz Naeem's information regarding victory on 94 seats is wrong," the minister said.

He said that even PPP's winning candidates have requested recounting claiming that their votes were less.

"We didn't create a fuss over JI's request for recounting. Jamat rioted when they realised that they were losing Akhtar Colony's seat," Ghani said, adding that votes were recounted for union council (UC) of the said area.

Ghani said that PPP also has objections over the results in some places, and requested the JI to be part of the recounting.

While criticising the runner-up party, the minister alleged that JI held the returning officer in District West hostage.

"Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman threatened the commissioner while talking to him," he said, adding that doing so is totally inappropriate.

He said that such a behaviour wasn't expected of the JI's Karachi chief.

He said that there were people in PPP as well who were disgruntled and enraged but he didn't provoke them.

"JI got seats more than expected but ours weren't," Ghani said, adding that there is no wonder if PPP won 12 of 12 seats in Lyari as it is a stronghold of the party.

Same is the case with Manghopir area from where PPP won on 10-16 seats, however, it is unusual if a party moves from zero to hundred, he added.

Ghani further stated that JI won the seats wherever it staged the protetst. He requested the political party's supporters to refrain from involving in activities that affect the city's environment.

Ghani told the journalists that PPP has sought requests from Karachi Division on reserved seats.

"Hafiz Naeem alleged that Saeed Ghani made his brother win through recounting," the minister said while claiming that PPP didn't conduct recounting nor his brother won from the said seat.

He asserted that Sindh government wasn't doing any kind of intervention in the electoral process.

JI holds protests against alleged rigging in Karachi LG polls

As controversy surrounds the results of the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, JI on Monday announced nationwide protests, rejecting the outcome of the polls.

JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq, while talking to the media Monday night, said that the delay in the release of results by the ECP was raising doubts.

JI Karachi's chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman while addressing a press conference at the party's city headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq said the people of Karachi voted for JI as the biggest party in the city.

Rehman said that JI had raised objections on the population census and led a campaign for delimitations, voter lists, and authority in the local bodies set up.

"We were stripped of many authorities in the LG Act 2013," Rehman said.

Criticising the government over the LG polls results, the JI's city head said that the ruling party plundered JI's mandate while conniving with some individuals of the ECP and returning officers.