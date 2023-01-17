Diana’s butler reacts to Prince Harry’s criticism of his book: ‘Very, very sad!’

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, has responded to Prince Harry’s criticism of him in 'Spare'

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, has responded to Prince Harry’s criticism of his book on Diana in his own memoir Spare, saying that it left him ‘very sad’ and even made him burst into tears.

Burrell, in 2003, published a memoir of his time working for the late Diana and the Queen Elizabeth, which was blasted by Prince Harry, in his own bombshell memoir Spare, who accused the aide of ‘milking’ Diana’s death for money.

Talking to The Sun, Burrell revealed how Harry’s comments made him cry and that his book had actually come from a ‘place of bankruptcy and despair’.

Burell said: “Harry forgets what led to my book — I was put on trial and went to hell and back for two years, wrongly accused of theft… The book was my defence. It was also a loving tribute to his mother and grandmother.”

Claiming that Prince Harry’s ‘personality has changed’, he further stated: “Harry knows full well how devoted I was to his mother, in life and on the page. He's gone from the world which I knew into a very different world, influenced by very different people…”

“And so, I'm very, very sad. I almost burst into tears when I saw that he'd attacked me. I shared his childhood. My boys played with him and William. We enjoyed day trips together. He knows that my book came from a place of despair,” Burrell lamented.

Burrell went on to explain how he was accused of ‘stealing’ personal items from the late Princess Diana’s estate, and was only saved when the Queen stated towards the end of trial that she had given him permission to take some items for ‘safekeeping’.

“Before the trial, I had gone to the brink of suicide, unable to see a way out. The whole system was against me. The very system Harry is also railing against in his book. The money that came from that book re-established me and my family,” he shared.

“Harry has not had any of that. He was born into a very privileged world. And, you know, he's acting very selfishly in lots of ways because he's just blaming other people for his own inadequacies. He's gone off the rails,” Burrell concluded.