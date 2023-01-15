Latest results of local body polls in Karachi, Hyderabad:

Election commission’s staffers count votes in Karachi. — AFP/File

Initial unofficial and unconfirmed result have stated pouring in as the counting of votes was underway in 16 districts of two Sindh division —Karachi and Hyderabad divisions — before polling process for the second phase of local government (LG) elections concluded peacefully.

Earlier today, the voting process began at 8am across the two divisions and concluded at the scheduled timings, except for a few polling stations where the process began with a delay. Meanwhile, the ECP allowed the voters present inside polling stations at the closing time to cast their votes.

In Hyderabad, 6,774 candidates contested for 1,675 seats of chairmen, vice chairmen of union councils/union committees, and the general wards.

While in Karachi, 9058 candidates are in the race for 246 seats of chairman, vice chairman, and general member.

It is pertinent to mention here that 830 candidates — seven in Karachi and 823 in Hyderabad — have been elected unopposed in the two divisions.











