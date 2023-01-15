Latest results of local body polls in Karachi, Hyderabad:

Initial unofficial and unconfirmed result have stated pouring in as the counting of votes was underway in 16 districts of two Sindh division —Karachi and Hyderabad divisions — before polling process for the second phase of local government (LG) elections concluded peacefully.
Earlier today, the voting process began at 8am across the two divisions and concluded at the scheduled timings, except for a few polling stations where the process began with a delay. Meanwhile, the ECP allowed the voters present inside polling stations at the closing time to cast their votes.
In Hyderabad, 6,774 candidates contested for 1,675 seats of chairmen, vice chairmen of union councils/union committees, and the general wards.
While in Karachi, 9058 candidates are in the race for 246 seats of chairman, vice chairman, and general member.
It is pertinent to mention here that 830 candidates — seven in Karachi and 823 in Hyderabad — have been elected unopposed in the two divisions.
ECP sets up central control room in Islamabad secretariat to monitor elections
Several cases, including disturbance of peace in Gwadar, have been registered against the HDT leader
FIA warns of initiating unilateral action if Qasim Suri fails to appear before the investigation agency
Court hands over suspect, journalist Shahid Aslam, to FIA for two days
KP CM Mahmood Khan says when he sends summary of legislative's dissolution to governor, he will send its draft to...
Terrorists managed to flee following the attack that left three policemen martyred