Sikh family threatens legal action over alleged 'racial discrimination' at Windsor Castle: report

Royal family's troubles seem to be far away from over as a Sikh family has reportedly accused two soldiers of racially discriminating against them at Windsor Castle.



Rapinder Kaur, 36, says she, her turban-wearing husband and two-year-old child were subjected to abuse by guards during a visit. The family, according to Independent, the family is threatening legal action against the government.

Ms Kaur said as the family were walking alongside the castle’s wall, two soldiers standing in a palace window made inappropriate ‘we are watching you’ gestures, laughing and showing them the middle finger.

According to reports, they made complaints to the Royal Collection Trust, which operates the palace, and the Ministry of Defence which bears responsibility for the guards.