Saturday January 14, 2023
BLACKPINK Lisa had a hilarious reaction to a fan asking To 'Borrow' her cat Lily: Check out

By Web Desk
January 14, 2023
BLACKPINK Lisa proved that she really loves her cats as she reacted to a fan asking her to borrow her cat, Lily.

BLACKPINK Lisa has five cats in her possession, named, Leo, Lego, Lily, Louis, and Luca. She generally has a soft spot for animals.

According to Koreaboo, in the recent BLACKPINK's Hong Kong stop of their BORNPINK tour, a fan asked Lisa's permission to hold Lily.

The fan held a sign that had a picture of Lisa's cat Lily, and alongside that it was written, "Lisa can I borrow Lily?"

As soon as Lisa's eyes landed on the poster in the concert, she denied the request and playfully shook her finger, a gesture of rejection. 

Check out the interaction between Lisa and the lucky fan: