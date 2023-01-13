Haq Do Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman arrested from outside Gwadar court

Gwadar rights movement leader Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman arrested from court. — Twitter@zalmayzia

The police arrested on Friday Haq Do Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman along with three others from outside a court in Gwadar.



Rehman was named in multiple cases for inciting violence and distorting peace in Gwadar following prolonged protests in the coastal city by the rights group demanding rights for the locals.

The Jamat-e-Islami (JI) leader, on January 3, was also named in an FIR on charges of murder, attempt to murder, and others after a police constable was shot dead amid violent protests in Gwadar. According to the Balochistan police, constable Yasir Saeed was killed by Haq do Tehreek sit-in protesters.

Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove, on December 28, had called for the registration of an FIR against Rehman over the martyrdom of the policeman.

Section 144 imposed

Following the policeman's killing, the Balochistan government had announced the imposition of Section 144 in the city on December 29.

Rallies, sit-ins, and any other public gathering of over five people were prohibited under section 144. The government had also prohibited the display of weapons.

Coastal Highway blocked

Two days before the unfortunate killing of the constable, HDT workers had blocked the Coastal Highway near Gwadar's Sarbandan area after seven Haq do Tehreek supporters, including their leader Hussain Wadala, were arrested by the police.

The protesters demanded a reduction in check posts, easier border trade, and a total end to deep-sea fish trawling in the sea next to Gwadar.

Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem had alleged that the protesters tried to shut the Gwadar port, after which the police took action and arrested some of them.

She added that the movement's attitude is provocative.