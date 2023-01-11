‘My family is going through mental agony’ Mehwish Hayat breaks silence on Raja Adil claims

Mehwish Hayat expects justice from Judiciary system

Mehwish Hayat is one of those actresses who were dragged into a controversy created by Raja Adil who owns a YouTube channel. Earlier last week, he used initials of some Pakistani actresses and accused them of giving illegal services to Army officials.

Kubra Khan previously reacted and strictly denied these claims. Now Mehwish has also broken her silence. In a conversation with media, she revealed she has gone through brutal mental agony due to these baseless claims. She further said that social media has people who run negative campaigns against people and it is sad to see people believing them without seeing any actual proofs.

She emphasized on the fact that to respect women is everyone’s responsibility and she expects justice from Judiciary. She also added that anyone who participated in sharing the propaganda is equally involved and should be punished as per laws.

On January 3, she also took to her Twitter to express her disappointment and anger towards the baseless claims.



