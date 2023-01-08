Winter vacation: Will Islamabad schools reopen from tomorrow?

In this file photo, students are heading to their school. — Twitter/@Hassan16497426

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Sunday clarified that all the educational institutions in Islamabad Capital Territory will reopen tomorrow (January 9) after the winter break.

The ministry categorically rejected a “fake news” claiming that winter vacation for the federal capital's schools has been extended till January 15 due to extreme weather conditions.

A fake notification is circulating on social media that claims: “All educational institutions working under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education shall now reopen on 16-01-2023.”

Taking to Twitter, the ministry clarified that no such decision has been taken to extend winter holidays any further in the federal capital.

Sharing a copy of the fake letter on its official Twitter handle, the ministry wrote: “The attached circulating on social media is fake and needs to be given attention.”

The ministry urged the students to turn a deaf ear to the fake news.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month the ministry announced that schools and colleges under its ambit will observe winter vacation from December 24-31.

However, in view of the harsh weather conditions, the authorities concerned extended the winter break till January 8.

All the educational institutions working under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education will reopen on January 9 (Monday).