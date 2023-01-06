Sheikh Rashid sees election timetable before April 5

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addressing a press conference. — APP/File

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid on Friday claimed that the timetable for the general elections would be made public before April 5 — the only demand Imran Khan-led Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) has since its government was ousted through a no-confidence vote in April last year.



Talking to journalists in Rawalpindi, Rashid warned that provocative statements by the interior and foreign ministers aimed at economic crisis would worsen the internal situation. “Internal threats have arisen from the statements of the interior and foreign ministers.”



Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, in an interview with a Pakistani news channel, had said: "Islamabad may target the TTP [Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan] in Afghanistan if Kabul does not take action to dismantle them."

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in terror incidents, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, during the past couple of months after the proscribed TTP declared to end the ceasefire with Islamabad.

Rashid said that Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir had also said that the country is going through a critical period.

“I think, we are heading towards elections,” he added.

'Neutral'

Speaking on the Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" on Wednesday, Rashid said that the establishment is neutral after the newly-appointed military leadership has taken over as no one is receiving phone calls.

"Now, no one says that they are receiving [mysterious and threatening] phone calls."

Commenting on PTI chief Khan, the former federal minister said that he can't inveigh against the PTI chief, emphasising that even a pylon will win elections if it has got a ticket from the ex-prime minister.

Famous for his crisp remarks, Rashid said that these 13 parties — a reference to the political parties under the yoke of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — will bag something other than votes in the elections. Imran Khan has buried the politics of these 13 political parties, he added.

Rashid said that these people made an attempt at Khan's life.