Renowned Pakistani anchorperson Mishal Bukhari passes away

Pakistani journalist Mishal Bukhari. — Twitter/@Shiffa_ZY

Renowned Pakistani journalist and anchorperson Mishal Bukhari passed away at the age of 38 in Lahore Tuesday night, Daily Jang reported.



Bukhari, an award-winning broadcast journalist, had been battling cancer for years.

Her funeral prayers will be held today (Wednesday) at 1pm at Jamia Masjid-al-Muntazir, Lahore.

Bukhari's sad demise was announced by her husband, Ameer Abbas, who is also a renowned anchorperson, on Twitter.

"My wife, journalist Mishal Bukhari, a beautiful heart, an incomparable personality, an incredibly patient, unbelievably brave woman, left an unbearable shock after fighting cancer for two years,” Abbas wrote.

Bukhari was born on July 8, 1984 in Karachi and started her career as a news anchor on a private TV channel. She also worked for Pakistan Television.



Senior journalist Rauf Klasra and others expressed grief over Bukhari's death.

Pakistan lost another journalist at the very outset of 2023 after 2022, a year riddled with several tragic deaths, including senior Pakistani journalists. The last year saw shocking deaths of famous televengalist Aamir Liaquat Hussain, anchorperson Arshad Sharif and Jang Group President Imran Aslam.



In July 2022, the news of sudden death of Hussain sent shockwaves across the country. This was followed by the tragic death of Sharif, who was shot dead in a case of "mistaken identity" by the Kenyan police in Nairobi in October.

Later, in December, Aslam, a giant of journalism, passed away at a local hospital.