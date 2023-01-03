Gwadar police book Hidayatur Rehman on murder charge

Haq Do Tehreek leader Hidayatur Rehman — Screengrab via Twitter

QUETTA: An FIR has been registered against Haq Do Tehreek leader Hidayatur Rehman under sections related to murder, attempt to murder and provocation of other people on violence, and other charges.



The Gwadar police registered a case against Rehman and others in light of the death of a police constable by firing during protests led by the party in the port city, Geo News reported.

The orders for registration of an FIR against Rehman were issued by Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langau on December 28, 2022, the day after the cop was martyred.

According to the Balochistan police, firing by the Haq do Tehreek sit-in protesters led to the martyrdom of constable Yasir Saeed.

Normalcy restored in Gwadar

On Monday, Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili chaired a high-level meeting to review the current situation in Gwadar and to look into issues of public importance and maintenance of peace in the area.

The additional home chief secretary, officials from the fisheries, PHE, sports and information departments and QESCO secretary and CEO attended the meeting, while the Makran commander, GDA director-general and Gwadar deputy commissioner were present through video link.

The chief secretary was briefed in the meeting about the law and order situation and other issues regarding Gwadar's current situation by the relevant institutions' authorities.



The concerned official maintained that commercial centres, petrol pump banks and shops have opened in Gwadar city. Mobile telephone service has been restored in Gwadar, and tourism is gradually recovering.

The work of unloading wheat from the ship anchored at Gwadar port and its transportation is underway.

The fisheries department secretary said that action was taken to prevent illegal trawling strictly, and a joint patrol involving a gunboat is going on.

He said that action had been taken against officials of the fisheries department involved in illegal trawling and corruption.

The chief secretary directed the provision of civic amenities to the people of Gwadar should be ensured, and no shortage of clean water should be allowed in any part of the city.

He also instructed that water sports, cricket, and other sports competitions should be organised in Gwadar on the pattern of traditional Sibi Mela and Pakistan Super League.

