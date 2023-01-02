Meghan Markle attacked by Andrew Tate days before his arrest: DETAILS

file footage

Meghan Markle was the target of Andrew Tate’s scathing verbal attack on Piers Morgan’s YouTube show just days before the controversial influencer was arrested in Romania over alleged human trafficking.



Tate was invited to speak on Piers Morgan’s show Piers Morgan Uncensored just days before his headline-making arrest in Romania, and dished his thoughts on Clarkson’s article on Markle in which he expressed his desire to see her shamed and paraded around Britain.

Talking to Morgan, a fierce critic of Markle himself, Tate said: “Airing dirty laundry is never respected by the populace and being a tattle tale is never going to be respected by the populace…”

Tate went on to add: “Something like the British royal family, which has been around for a very long time, is an age-old tradition, one of the things holding the UK together… to sit and insult it… is going to upset a lot of people.”

“You have to be prepared for that backlash… You can’t say, ‘I’ve done things that upset people, but it’s nothing to do with what I’ve done, it’s purely because of my skin colour’,” he continued.

Tate also claimed that Markle’s insinuation that the prejudice against her stemmed from racism is a ‘cop out’, saying: “It’s kind of hard for Meghan to say that the UK is a racist country when the leader of the UK is darker skinned than her, when the mayor of London is darker skinned than her…”

“When you attack an institution as old as the British Royal Family, you are attacking patriotism in and of itself for one of the most respected, or previously well-respected, countries on Earth and you’re gonna have some visceral reactions,” Tate concluded.