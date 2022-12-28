Prince Harry may return to UK without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet in New Year?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is rumoured to be flying to UK in the new year without his family to promote much-anticipated memoir Spare, it is reported.



According to a report by the Daily Mail, Archie and Lilibet father may travel to UK in the New Year to explain his ‘intent’ in writing the book.

Meanwhile, royal expert and biographer Tom Bower has warned that the memoir's reception will be a make or break moment for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with the royal family.

The royal experts say the release of Spare would be 'unhelpful' to King Charles and Camilla.

Prince Harry’s memoir will be out on January 10, 2023.

Also, royal expert Kinsey Schofield has claimed: "While I agree they feel like telling their side of the story was important, I have heard that Meghan was not thrilled with the final edit."