Sarfaraz Ahmed plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 26, 2022. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed has revealed that he was very nervous for the first few balls when he came to bat Monday on the first day of the Karachi Test against New Zealand, which is his first Test in almost four years.

Sarfaraz, who had last played in January 2019 before this game, had to wait for three years, 11 months and 15 days to don Pakistan’s Test shirt once again. The former captain smashed 86 before losing his wicket to Ajaz Patel 17 minutes before the close of play.

And he regrets losing his wicket in the final moments of the day's play without reaching three figures.

“I shouldn’t have lost my wicket at that stage because it is also difficult for a newcomer to bat then. Personally, I wanted to score a century to make my 50th Test memorable,” said the wicketkeeper-batter.

“I spoke to Shahid Afridi last night before going to bed who motivated me a lot,” he said.



“When I came to bat before lunch, I was nervous, my heartbeat was running so fast and I took my time to get relaxed. I was eager to return to pitch at lunchtime and start batting again. I must say that Babar gave me so much confidence at that time,” Sarfaraz said.

When asked how he kept himself motivated when he was out of the team, he credited the people who are around him and mentioned that he always tried to remain grounded which helped him absorb the situation.

“Being out of the team is disappointing for every player, it's natural,” Sarfaraz said.

“But when I was captain, I made myself realise that these things would never stay with me, which kept me grounded. It is not written that I’ll have to play cricket for Pakistan forever."

"I just wanted to play cricket wherever I could and that is what I kept doing and today I’ve made a comeback for which I am thankful to Almighty Allah,” he said.

The former skipper added that if a player is not performing then criticising him is justified, but also insisted critics refrain from personal attacks.

“If a player is performing, back him. If not, then it is okay to have him replaced by another player,” the former captain said.

Sarfaraz said that he is thankful to Allah for reaching the milestone of 50 Test matches.

“Many players dream to play even one Test. I am happy that I’ve got the opportunity to play 50 Tests for my country. I hope to receive more such opportunities in the future,” he stated.

Pakistan's former T20 World Cup-winning captain has now set his eyes on repeating his performance in the second innings of the Karachi Test.

“Personal milestones have their importance but it is more important to contribute to the team’s cause. Whatever I do, I will try to ensure it helps Pakistan win matches,” Sarfaraz concluded.