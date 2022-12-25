Imran Khan summons PTI MNAs on Dec 28

Former prime minister Imran Khan and other PTI parliamentarians are seen in the National Assembly on January 13, 2022. — APP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has summoned all his party's MNAs to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House in Islamabad on December 28 to plan a strategy for assembly resignations.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that a meeting of the lawmakers has been called, which the party chairman would address via a video link from Zaman Park Lahore.

Sources said that the resignations and future strategy will be brought under discussion during the meeting between the former premier and MNAs.

PTI had announced to reach out to NA Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf and verify their resignations on December 22; however, they postponed the move after Governor Punjab's de-notification of Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

Speaker to summon MNAs again

On Thursday, the National Assembly Secretariat notified that the speaker would again summon the party's MNAs into his chamber one by one.

PTI's members of the National Assembly will be called in for verification of their resignations in pursuance of "Paragraph (b) of Sub-Rule (2) of Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in NA, 2007".

According to an official statement, the NA secretariat also responded to PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi's letter, which he wrote on December 15.

The NA speaker received a letter from Qureshi for an appointment to submit PTI’s request to accept all resignations. It would be responded to in due course after careful consideration.

The speaker said that PTI lawmakers conveyed to him not to accept their resignations.

Earlier in June, the speaker invited the Imran-led party's MNAs to verify their resignations, but no one turned up.

Later in July, the speaker accepted 11 resignations of PTI members under Article 64(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan. Raja had de-sealed the resignations to decide their fate according to the Constitution, law and rules.

The development came several weeks after the party's lawmakers tendered their resignations en masse after Imran Khan's government was ousted through a no-confidence motion in April.