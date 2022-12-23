President Alvi approves Mansoor Usman Awan's appointment as AGP

Mansoor Usman Awan replaces Ashtar Ausaf as attorney general — Twitter

Following Ashtar Ausaf's resignation as the Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP), President Arif Alvi on Friday approved the appointment of Mansoor Usman Awan as his replacement.

The appointment was approved by President Alvi under Article 100 of the Constitution.

Awan holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Harvard Law School, USA, and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Punjab where he stood first. He was awarded the Justice M Jan Memorial gold medal for obtaining first position in jurisprudence and Charles Earl Bevan Petman Law Prize for first position in criminal law.



Awan is a recipient of the Harvard Law School Dean’s Award for Leadership (2005). At Harvard Law, he was elected as the LLM Representative to Harvard Law School Council and he also served as the vice president of the Harvard Graduate Council.

The former AGP Ashtar Ausaf Ali resigned from his post back in September. He submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. However, he had offered to continue working till a replacement is appointed.

Sources told Geo News said that the former AGP resigned due to health reasons.