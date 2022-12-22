James Cameron lauds ‘Avatar 2’ for ‘female empowerment’ scene

File Footage

James Cameron hails movie execs for adding a pregnant warrior in Avatar 2 and has branded the move a ‘right step towards female empowerment’.



He made his claims while speaking to Variety’ Directors on Directors series.

There, he admitted to Robert Rodriguez, “Everybody's always talking about female empowerment.”

“But what is such a big part of a woman's life that we, as men, don't experience? And I thought, 'Well, if you're really going to go all the way down the rabbit hole of female empowerment, let's have a female warrior who's six months pregnant in battle'.”

He also went on to say, “pregnant women are more capable of being a lot more athletic than we, as a culture, acknowledge.”

“I thought, 'Let's take the real boundaries off'. To me, it was the last bastion that you don't see. Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel — all these other amazing women come up, but they're not moms and they're not pregnant while they're fighting evil.”