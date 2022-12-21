'Year on TikTok 2022': Top creators, trends, and songs in Pakistan

Laiba Khurram, Ken Doll Dubai, Bia Shair, Xarnish Khan. — Instagram/TikTok



TikTok's annual year-end report that honours its global community as well as the trends and creators in Pakistan and the rest of the world, "Year on TikTok 2022", was published Wednesday.

Pakistanis liked learning new life hacks, trying new foods, celebrating their favourite athletic triumphs, singing along to songs, and much more.

Vanessa Pappas, Chief Operating Officer of TikTok, said in a statement that the short-video platform was "honoured to celebrate our global community who shaped this year's trends, shared new ideas, learned from one another, and turned their passions into careers and livelihoods throughout 2022".



"It's been truly inspiring to see over a billion people around the world show their creativity and come together to experience joy and find a sense of belonging on TikTok," she added.



The top platform for short videos listed the top TikTokers in Pakistan in its report, categorising them and their work. The most popular trends and sounds were also revealed.



FYFaves: Popular videos of 2022

1. @hoormahaveera

2. @jannatmirza

3. @mashalllkhan

4. @wasifghafoor65

5. @ken_doll_dubai

TikTok Taught Me/Learn on TikTok: Lessons and life hacks powered by TikTok

1. @laraib_rahim

2. @irfanjunejo

3. @talha_reviews

4. @biashair006

5. @danial.ahmed8

The Playlist: Popular songs that soundtracked 2022

1. Habibi - Asim Azhar

2. Jhoom - R&B Mix - Ali Zafar

3. Pasoori - Shae Gill & Ali Sethi

4. Agay Dekh (Pakistan Super League) - Atif Aslam & Aima Baig

5. Ik Lamha - Azaan Sami Khan

Breakthrough Stars: 2022's groundbreaking creators, celebrities and artists

1. @xarnishkhan

2. @laibakhurramm_

3. @daniyakanwal

Only on TikTok: Trends powered by creative effects, sounds and other TikTok features

1. Pick My Makeup

2. Filter Fantastic

3. Mera Pakistan

4. The Perfect Duet

5. Eid Ki Khushiyan

Eats on Repeat: #FoodTok and other favourite foodie trends

1. Food Hack

2. Banana Bread

3. Iftar Time

4. Burger and Fries