Security forces kill terrorists who attacked CTD compound in Bannu

Terrorists, who seized control of the Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) compound in Bannu, were killed by the security forces of Pakistan during an operation against the outlaws, Geo News reported, citing security sources Tuesday.



A day earlier, the banned outfit held security personnel hostage following a terrorist attack on the counterterrorism facility in the country’s northwest.

Sources affiliated with security forces said that the operation against the terrorists was complete at the CTD compound. After the completion of operation, the security forces launched a search operation in the area to trace remaining terrorists if any.

Earlier, smoke was seen rising from the counterterrorism facility while gunshots were also heard during the operation.



The schools in Bannu district remain closed as per the deputy commissioner's order. Meanwhile, an emergency has been imposed in hospitals and mobile phone service remains suspended.

Talks with TTP under way in Afghanistan, says KP govt

Talks between Pakistani officials and the leadership of TTP are under way in Afghanistan, confirmed Mohammad Ali Saif, spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, on Monday.

According to a foreign news agency, Pakistani authorities opened talks to try to resolve a stand-off with banned TTP.

“We are in negotiations with the central leaders of the Pakistani Taliban in Afghanistan,” said Saif. The spokesperson warned of strict action if the armed men do not surrender. In a bid to defuse tension at Pak-Afghan Chaman border, a 16-member jirga comprising eminent clerics, local elders and traders left for Afghanistan to negotiate with the TTP’s leadership on Monday.

Talking to journalists ahead of leaving the country, Mufti Muhammad Qasim said they are carrying a “message of peace and friendship” with them. “We received positive response from the Afghan authorities,” he added. The cleric added that loss of the common man is not in anyone’s interest.

Following the contacts and negotiations, the ongoing tension would be defused, hoped Malik Abdul Khaliq Achakzai. Meanwhile, no headway was made till Monday night as militants kept the CTD officials hostage in an office in Bannu for around 30 hours.

Reports said talks were going on to ensure safe release of those who were made hostages by the armed militants in an important office of the CTD in Bannu. “No progress has been made into the situation,” an official told on Monday night.

There were reports that at least two of the policemen who were injured on Sunday night were martyred in the incident. Few others were still hostages inside. “Two policemen died Sunday night,” an official confirmed.

Internet services remained suspended in parts of Bannu and the roads leading to and from the Bannu Cantonment were blocked. Miranshah Road andJumma Khan Road were also closed for all sorts of movements.

There were reports that top government officials were considering different options for the safe release of the hostages as well as to take back control of the office. Senior police, CTD and army officials were in Bannu throughout on Monday.

Reports said militants had taken control of an important office of the CTD in Bannu after they allegedly snatched guns from the officials during interrogation and made the cops inside the building hostages. They also set their men in the lock-ups free who joined them in taking all the interrogators into captivity.

The militants, around 20 in number, released a number of videos on social media in which they demanded safe passage for all their men from the office of the CTD that was in their control against the release of the men in the captivity. The sources have claimed that the terrorists are demanding a safe air route to Afghanistan.

One of the hostaged cop asked elders and religious scholars in a video to convince the government and the forces to let the militants go to their safe havens otherwise they will kill the hostages and others outside. In the videos on social media one could see many militants roaming in different sections of the CTD Bannu office.

“Many innocent were held this was why we took this step. An official Khurshid is with us who has been given medicines,” one of the militants said in a video. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday said the provincial government was determined to eradicate terrorism.

He said though the PTI government tried to resolve matters through talks with armed groups, it would never show any leniency to deal with forces hostile to peace. The district administration in Bannu has announced closure of all public and private educational institutions in the district on Tuesday.