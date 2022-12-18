BTS' V exposes his friendship tattoo '7' in a new post

BTS Kim Tae-hyung aka V recently spotted in Mexico and shared several photos and videos from his trip with ARMYs.



V took his Instagram to share pictures of his relaxed and enjoyable time. In particular, the BTS star swimming picture drew attention because of his friendship special tattoo '7' engraved on his left thigh.





A South Korean news outlet reported that the 26-year-old singer is in Mexico in strict secrecy for the filming of his new tvN entertainment program Seojin.

However, tvN regarding rumors of V’s appearance in Seojin said that "We ask for your understanding for not being able to confirm specific details for safe and smooth filming."

Seojin is an upcoming tvN restaurant entertainment show, a spin-off of the variety show Youn’s Kitchen.