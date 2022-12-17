Shakira ex Gerard Pique, girlfriend spotted in Prague amid growing tensions

File Footage

Gerard Pique was spotted leaving hotel in Prague with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after the former footballer signed kids’ custody papers with ex Shakira.

The sports star and his new flame seemed to be coming home after their winter getaway which turned bitter when Pique was spotted scrolling on Shakira’s Instagram profile.

The duo was then seen arguing during their flight, according to report published by Marca Magazine, which also claimed that Shakira was the reason behind their fight.

Pique's bond with Marti is not the same as before as the outlet reported that "the relationship between Pique and Clara Chia isn't as perfect as they want us to think.”

An insider told the outlet that during one of the couple’s recent outings, Marti was notably sad. "The couple leave a restaurant holding hands, but Clara Chia's face shows sadness,” they shared.

"Pique holds her purse and seems to be telling her something, but she, with a frown, isn't even able to look at his face,” the source added.



