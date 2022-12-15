Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif shakes hands with Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan in Islamabad on December 15, 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Thursday that being neighbours of Afghanistan, both Pakistan and Tajikistan were facing similar security challenges and threats — including terrorism and drug trafficking across the border.

The defence minister made these remarks during a meeting with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. Asif expressed best wishes to the military and civil leadership of Tajikistan and its people.

“Pakistan believes in a peaceful resolution of all issues and appreciates the efforts of Tajikistan in promoting peace,” he added.

Moreover, it was agreed upon that Pakistan would continue to provide assistance in intelligence capacity building and sharing of technical expertise with the Tajik armed forces.

The minister proposed friendly sports competitions between the armed forces and the display of military bands on a reciprocal basis on special occasions of the two countries.

During the meeting, matters related to bilateral defence cooperation, counter-terrorism, defence production, and exploration of new avenues to progress and prosperity were discussed.

The Tajik president assured his government’s commitment and pledged to work with Pakistan to strengthen their bilateral ties. He invited Asif to visit Tajikistan soon.