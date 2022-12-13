PM Shehbaz's son Suleman secures 14-day protective bail from IHC

Suleman Shehbaz speaking to the media after appearing in Islamabad High Court. — Screengrab/Geo News

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted 14 days of protective bail to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's son Suleman Shehbaz while directing him to appear before the relevant trial court hearing a money laundering case against him.

Suleman landed in Pakistan on Sunday after spending over four years of self-exile in the United Kingdom, following IHC's directive to surrender before the court by December 13.

The court had denied protective bail to the premier's son, citing his absence, but barred the authorities from arresting him from the airport on his arrival to Pakistan.

Suleman appears before IHC

Suleman appeared before the IHC at the outset of the hearing of his plea for protective bail.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq asked Suleman’s counsel about the court his client has to appear in.

At this, Amjad Pervez, Suleman’s lawyer, told the IHC CJ that his client has to appear before the central special judge in Lahore.

Justice Farooq, after learning this, granted protective bail to the PM’s son and directed him to appear before the relevant court within 14 days.

In his petition before the IHC, Suleman contended that he left Pakistan in 2018 and the case was registered against him in 2020. He also shared that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had not issued a call-up notice to him, adding that he was declared a proclaimed offender by the court without any action.