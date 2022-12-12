PM Shehbaz lauds OIC ‘principled stance’ on Jammu and Kashmir

Secretary General of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on December 12, 2022. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday appreciated the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) “principled stance” on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.



In his meeting with OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, the prime minister lauded the organisation for its consistent support for the resolution of the longstanding dispute.

He mentioned the support of OIC is in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The OIC secretary-general is in Pakistan on his maiden visit after assuming office in November 2021.

The prime minister highlighted the grim human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Welcoming the secretary general’s historic visit to Azad Kashmir and Line of Control (LoC), PM Shehbaz underscored that his visit would send a strong message of support from the OIC to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right of self-determination.

PM renews support to Palestinian people

The prime minister also renewed the unwavering support of the people and the Pakistani government to the Palestinian people and their cause. He reiterated that any solution to the Palestine issue must be based on the pre-1967 border with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.



Recognising that the OIC has stepped up its engagement with Afghanistan since the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Islamabad in December 2021, he encouraged the secretary general to accelerate efforts for addressing and alleviating the humanitarian challenges faced by the people of Afghanistan.

The prime minister also reiterated the need to counter the rising anti-Muslim hatred and attempts to denigrate the sanctity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He expressed concern over intensifying the Islamophobia campaign, particularly in the region, where anti-Muslim and anti-Islam agenda was being pursued as an instrument of state policy.

The secretary-general reiterated the OIC’s full support for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.

He also offered his condolences over the loss of lives and livelihoods caused by the recent climate-induced floods in Pakistan.