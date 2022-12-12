Margot Robbie exudes sophistication in a white suit and stylish trench coat

Margot Robbie turned heads in an eye-catching suit as she stepped out in New York on Sunday evening.

The Suicide Squad actor,32, was spotted looking her best in a white suit and stylish trench coat, and fashionable pair of closed-toed, dark burgundy heels.

The Wolf Of Wall Street actress has been preparing for the release of her latest film, Babylon, which premieres later this month on December 23, where she plays a character based on Hollywood starlet, Clara Bow.

The talented actress was radiant in a classic white suit, comprising of a double-breasted blazer and loose-fitting slacks.

To stay warm in the brisk temperatures, the Barbie star chose to wear a nude-colored, turtleneck sweater underneath for an additional layer.

The Oscar-nominated star was seen easily carrying a classy, white handbag in her left hand, which perfectly coincided with the colour scheme of her overall ensemble. However, the star chose to not add any flashy pieces of jewelry to allow her outfit to be the main focal point.



