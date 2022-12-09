SC declares Reko Diq agreement legal

The Supreme Court declared on Friday the new Reko Diq deal legal.
The US$9 billion deal is the biggest-ever investment in Pakistan’s history.
The country is going to get 50 percent profit of the total project by investing accordingly. Out of Pakistan’s 50 percent share, there are further classifications.
The apex court declared the agreement legal while announcing its verdict in the presidential reference seeking its opinion on the deal. The 13-page verdict was announced by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial today.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail.
Federal government shares names of members proposed for new JIT with Supreme Court
Imran Khan has some watches he wants you to sell, Bushra Bibi tells Zulfi Bukhari
Dr Saif-ur-Rehman is currently serving as the principle secretary to the Sindh governor
India's "conspicuous omission" makes process "discriminatory", says FO spokesperson
IHC issues directives in Suleman Shehbaz's bail plea in money laundering case, says bail can't be granted in his absence
Pakistanis searched for latest national and international news, with Amir Liaquat Hussain's sudden death leading the...