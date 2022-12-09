SC declares Reko Diq agreement legal

The Supreme Court declared on Friday the new Reko Diq deal legal.



The US$9 billion deal is the biggest-ever investment in Pakistan’s history.

The country is going to get 50 percent profit of the total project by investing accordingly. Out of Pakistan’s 50 percent share, there are further classifications.

The apex court declared the agreement legal while announcing its verdict in the presidential reference seeking its opinion on the deal. The 13-page verdict was announced by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial today.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail.

