Farogh Naseem says MQM-P also sought ex-COAS' advice

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem addresses a press conference in Karachi on February 20, 2022. — APP

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) had also sought ex-army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa regarding the no-confidence motion against then-prime minister Imran Khan, party leader Farogh Naseem said Thursday.

The former law minister, while speaking to Geo News, said he has contacts within the armed forces and that he has a good relationship with the former COAS Bajwa.

He added that the MQM-P consulted the former COAS over the vote of no confidence against Khan in March. However, he added that the conversation was in a private capacity.

The former law minister said that he asked Gen Bajwa for advice as to whose side should the MQM-P pick when it comes to the no-confidence motion. "The ex-COAS advised me to do whatever I think is best for [my party's] political interest."

Naseem added that the former COAS told him that MQM-P was completely free to make a decision that suits it.

The News had earlier reported that Naseem contacted Gen Bajwa for his guidance, but the latter advised him to do what suits the MQM-P and its politics.

It is pertinent to mention that the MQM-P sided with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and voted against Khan in April.

The MQM-P signed a "charter of rights" with the PPP before officially joining hands with it over the no-confidence motion.

The PPP had agreed to give more space to the MQM-P in Karachi's administrative setup as part of a deal to vote against the Imran Khan government when the opposition parties were planning to vote him out.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi revealed that it was the former COAS who had asked Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) to side with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) when the no-confidence motion was moved against then-prime minister Khan.

Elahi's statement endorsed his son and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi's statement about General (retd) Bajwa advising them to back PTI.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Elahi, endorsing Moonis' claim, said: “God changed our path at the last moment when they were heading towards PML-N and sent Gen (retd) Bajwa to show us the way.”