Sindh announces winter vacation schedule for schools

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced the schedule for the winter vacation for educational institutions — schools and colleges — across the province, Geo News reported Wednesday.
In line with the School Education and Literacy Department's steering committee's decision, the vacation would begin on December 21 and continue for 12 days — December 31.
The announcement was made after Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah approved the steering committee's decision, and it will be applicable to all private and public educational institutions.
The educational institutions will reopen on January 2.
