'Start election preparations in your constituencies', Imran Khan tells MPs

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan addresses supporters during an anti-government march towards Islamabad, in Gujranwala on November 1, 2022. — AFP/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has directed the party’s lawmakers to begin election preparations in their respective constituencies and mobilise workers, sources told Geo News Tuesday.



In a consultative meeting with the divisional-level leadership of PTI’s assembly members at Khan's residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park, discussions were focused on the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, resignations, and other crucial matters, the sources stated.

A day ago, PTI announced to launch "Election Karao Mulk Bachao" campaign across the country from December 7 (tomorrow).

In the meeting, the former premier took PTI’s assembly members in confidence regarding the roadmap of general elections and the campaign which begins tomorrow.

The PTI chief said that allowing the incumbent government more time would be "cruelty" toward Pakistan’s economy because it has "completely failed" in managing the country and its economic state of affairs.

The meeting was conducted with party’s assembly members from Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Nankana Sahib which included Central Punjab’s President Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Asif Nakai, Sardar Talib Nakai, Brigadier (retd) Rahat Aman, Syed Ali Abbas Shah, Sardar Amir Dogar, and Khurram Ijaz Chattha.

As per sources, lawmakers present in the meeting assured Khan of their complete cooperation in the matter. They asserted that transparent and early elections are the only solution to the country’s problems.

The assembly members stated that the dissolution of the assemblies is a big decision and stressed on implementation of the decision in a way that yields effective results.

Meanwhile, under the first phase of PTI's nationwide drive — from December 7 to 17 — mass rallies and public gatherings will be held in Lahore. The campaign will kick start with a rally in Hammad Azhar’s constituency in the provincial capital city on December 7.