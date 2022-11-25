Lux Style Awards: Pakistani actor Feroze Khan wins Best Actor award for Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has recently won the Best Actor Award for his popular series Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3 at the 21st edition of Lux Style Awards.



On Thursday night, the Actor in Law star Fahad Mustafa and Hasna Mana Hai host Tabish Hashmi presented an award for best actor (Viewers choice) award to Feroze at the event.

As Khaani star didn’t attend the event, his sister Humaima Malick accepted the award on his behalf. After hearing her brother’s name, the actress jumped with joy and went to the stage.

During her acceptance speech, Humaima gave a special shout out to all Feroze fans who supported him.

Besides Feroze, other nominations in the Viewers Choice category included Bilal Abbas, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Danish Taimoor and Imran Ashraf.



It is pertinent to mention that LSAs came under fire after they nominated Feroze in the list.

Following this backlash, they issued an official statement, saying they would not take out the actor’s name from their list of nominees as they respect “freedom and diversity of audience views”.

For the unversed, the third season of Khud Aur Mohabbat was a production of 7th Sky Entertainment, which was written by Hashim Nadeem and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain. Other than Feroze, Iqra Aziz, Rubina Ashraf and Usman Peerzada starred in lead roles.



In October, Feroze was accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Aliza Sultan which the actor denied, calling it “baseless allegations”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Feroze can be seen in a new movie Tich Button. The actor has also launched his YouTube channel this month.