Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar addressing a press conference — APP/File

The Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) has rejected the unwarranted statement by a high-ranking Indian Army officer on "taking back" Azad Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan.



"The unwarranted statement of a high-ranking Indian Army Officer concerning Azad Jammu and Kashmir is an apt manifestation of Indian Armed Forces’ delusional mindset and showcases the vivid imprint of domestic political showboating on Indian military thought," a statement issued by the military's media wing stated.

In a series of tweets, the DG ISPR said that the army officer's fallacious remarks and unfounded allegations of so-called “launch-pads” and “terrorists” are his bid to divert attention from the Indian army’s conduct in AJK.

The statement said that Indian Army’s repressive use of force and gross human rights violations against innocent unarmed Kashmiris striving for their right of self-determination, upheld by International Law and enshrined in UN Security Council Resolutions.

"The Indian General Officer’s lofty claims and surreal ambition is intellectually insulting," the DG ISPR said, adding that the Pakistan military is a force for good and a proponent of regional peace and stability.

"This desire for peace, however, is matched with our capability and preparation to thwart any misadventure or aggression against our territory, an assertion comprehensively validated on numerous occasions, including recently in the Balakot episode."

In the interest of peace for the region, the Indian military would do well to abstain from irresponsible rhetoric and vitriolic communication to shore up electoral support for their political masters’ regressive ideology, the DG ISPR added.

India's Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi earlier this week said that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back AJK, NDTV reported.

"As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it," said Lt Gen Dwivedi.

Not stopping here, he also levelled allegations related to terrorism against Pakistan.