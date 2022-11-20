Funeral prayers of Mufti-e-Azam Rafi Usmani offered in Karachi

Pakistan's Grand Mufti Maulana Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani. — Twitter/@saadsami007/file

KARACHI: Pakistan's Grand Mufti Maulana Rafi Usmani's funeral prayers were offered today in the port city who passed away on Friday at the age of 86.

Mufti Usmani was the mufti-e-Azam of Pakistan, president of Jaamiyah Darul Uloom, Karachi, and a renowned Islamic scholar.



His funeral prayers were led by his brother Maulana Taqi Usmani — who is a renowned religious scholar and Islamic university's vice president. The prayers were attended by Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and a large number of people.

The deceased scholar will be laid to rest in the compound of Jaamiyah Darul Uloom, Korangi, between the graves of his father, former grand mufti Shafi Usmani, and mother.

Mufti Taqi Usmani (centre) offers funeral prayers for his brother, Pakistan's Grand Mufti Maulana Rafi Usmani, at Dar-ul-Uloom, Karachi on November 20, 2022. — Twitter

Mufti Rafi Usmani was born in the United-India's Deoband town on July 21, 1936. He was also the patron of the Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia, Pakistan.

He was associated with teaching and academic activities at Darul Uloom Karachi, which was founded by his father Mufti Shafi Usmani.

The religious scholar was appointed as Mufti-e-Azam by the clerics and scholars representing the Deoband school of thought in 1995.

Mufti Rafi Usmani assumed the office of the seminary's chief in 1986 and served it till his demise.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and others offered condolences on his demise and paid tribute to the scholar’s religious and academic services while extending their grievances.